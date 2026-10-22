King Charles’ abdication plans finally become clear: 'William’s never been higher'

One sentence became the beacon of abdication and there is chatter that, very soon, the world may see William become King—well before his father’s death potentially.

Now, as for insights, news of this comes directly from a well-placed source that has just sat down with Woman’s’ Day.

They cited one line the King said to The Sultan of Oman as potential ‘proof’ and it goes as follows; “Your Majesty, there can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next.”

What is also pertinent to mention is that the Sultan joined hands with the heir to become joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia expedition during this ongoing State Visit too.

But it also promises something else, something big and according to an insider, “it’s very clear at this point that William’s stock has never been higher, and that Charles appears to be paving the way for him to take the reins sooner rather than later.”

They believe, the banquet speech was “a clear statement” that the Waleses “represent the future of the monarchy” and that “they will have the King’s full and unconditional blessing when they do take the Crown.”

However, what the source did make clear was that they dont expect any ‘imminent changes’ because, “that’s not to say that Charles is looking to abdicate imminently – at least, not that anyone is aware.”

But “there’s definitely a sense that he wants William to be prepared to step up and in the meantime he’s very much His Majesty’s right hand man, even before he receives the formal honour of being named King.”