Prince Harry’s hand in helping ‘hide’ habit of Meghan Markle gets exposed
Prince Harry has just gotten himself exposed for the ONE thing he’s doing that keep’s Megha’s behaviour hidden
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just landed in a whole load of trouble, because of the way they have been portraying their lifestyle, and one person just accused the Duke for being the person who ‘hides’ the truth from the world.
This allegation comes directly from someone who is well versed with what goes on in their family home and personal wallets.
The person in question is an anonymous source and they delivered the verdict to RadarOnline.
Per their claims, “nobody outside their immediate circle really knows the full picture of their finances.”
So even with all the ‘valuable connections’ they clearly have, including the potential earning opportunities they keep dipping their toes into a source admits, “the uncertainty is whether those opportunities will consistently deliver the sort of income needed to support their spending over the long term.”
The insider has also said, “their lifestyle is built around an expectation of considerable wealth, and the challenge is making sure the financial reality continues to match that expectation.”
Before actually signing off though it was also reenforced that the prospect of sustaining all that he’s letting Meghan get used to, “comes with enormous costs,” and “there are now questions about how sustainable it all is, especially in the long term.”
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