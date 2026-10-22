'Deeply Hurt': Prince William disappoints Harry despite plea for reconciliation

"There isn't a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother."

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince William has disappointed his younger brother Harry despite the Duke’s plea for reconciliation.

The Duke has hoped to reconcile with King Charles and the rest of his family with whom he fell out when he moved to the United States six years ago.

Harry, 42, the king's younger son, caused a huge rupture in the British royal family when he and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020 from where they were highly critical of the institution.

However, the Mirror, citing the insiders has reported William has no intention of engaging with Harry.

The close source said the future king is committed to his public role and sees no scenario in the future where he would restore the fractured relationship with his brother.

The source close to the Prince of Wales tells the outlet, "There isn't a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother. He remains deeply hurt over the many things the Duke of Sussex has said publicly about him and other family members.

"Look at what the family is doing just this week: a significantly important State Visit, commemorating the tragedy that occurred in Aberfan 60 years ago, and preparations being made for major royal tours in the immediate future. He has no intention of engaging with Harry."

“This is what matters to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the King and Queen - and that certainly doesn't include responding to the Duke of Sussex every time he pops up doing yet another interview.”