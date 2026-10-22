'Prince William Hates This': Royal expert shares meaningful advice for Prince Harry as Duke wants reconciliation

"William hates this kind of public forum"

A royal expert has shared a meaningful advice for Prince Harry, who recently expressed his fresh desire to make peace with his estranged brother William.

The OK! quoted royal expert Katy Nicholl as saying, "Harry needs to stop talking, and he certainly needs to stop using interviews like this as a way of trying to appeal to his brother and his family for a reconciliation.”

The royal expert was apparently referring to Harry’s latest interview with GQ Magazine.

She said, "This whole airing of his dirty laundry in public is what's gotten Harry into the situation that he's in now. His family, most of them, don't trust him."

Katy continues to warn Harry, saying: "William hates this kind of public forum, this airing of their personal affairs in public. It's everything that William abhors.”

Moreover, the expert said William and Harry haven't spoken to each other, and certainly not since Harry and Meghan and the children have moved back to the U.K.

"And I think it's also worth pointing out that despite a sort of summer reunion with the King, the King still hasn't seen the Sussexes since they moved to Britain. So I think that gives you an indication that there is still very much a royal rift.”