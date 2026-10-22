Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s standard of living takes a hit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meet their first giant wall and its becoming ‘very difficult’
The reality of what is ‘sustainable’ vs what is affordable in the short term has just hit the Sussex household so hard that warning shots are being taken about the future they are planning for themselves, if their thousand-pound spending isn’t handled before it becomes a proper crisis.
Now for those unversed with where this started, the whole issue revolves around Meghan’s wardrobe choices. There are many times her dresses have been clocked for having a price tag in the thousands or hundreds. Her most recent outfit with Malala Yusufzai was calculated to be for £28,000. (£16,000 necklace, £7,000 handbag, £1,700 coat, £630 sweatshirt, £1,700 satin trousers and £795 pair of shoes.)
In response to this spending that has been seen on many occasions, (most notably from Meghan’s shoe collection that she shared a sneak peek of on Instagram) a well-placed insider stepped forward with their point of view.
According to RadarOnline, they’ve said, Harry and Meghan may have spent years cultivating relationships with high-net-worth people, and there is “no question” about the power of those connections when it comes to commercial deals, and their ability to help them maintain an “extraordinarily expensive lifestyle.” But they did make clear and ask, “the question is whether the money coming in can continue to match the money going out.”
Near the end they also said, “they have become accustomed to a certain standard of living, and once you are operating at that level, it is very difficult to scale things back.”
Over all “there is a big difference between being able to afford that lifestyle today and being able to sustain it for another 10 or 20 years,” they also admitted before signing off.
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