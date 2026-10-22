Commentators, experts & critics band together against Prince Harry
The entirety of the royal authors, commentators and even experts band together against Harry
A lot has been happening in and around Prince Harry and his family, and this time around the entire commentator community seems to have come down hard on the Duke, especially Mr Tom Bower.
The reason for this is because he just sat with The Royalist with Tom Sykes, and made some pretty shocking claims against the royal who keeps trying to force water under the bridge, without the consent of the other party, allegedly.
the royal author and expert shared his point of view with a lot of candour. So much so that he said right off the bat, “Of course, [Harry’s] desperate for his status to be remembered. He can’t believe really that the son of the King is being treated as a private citizen. At the moment he is desperate for the status, as of course is she.”
However, his past actions, at least to Mr Bower are “unforgivable.” That is why he said, “there’s still the fact that “now, he’s trying to pretend he can forget all that [and] we should forget it too. I just hope the Palace don’t forget it and keep on reminding him that bad behaviour has consequences.”
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