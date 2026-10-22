‘Scars stick around forever’ says Prince Harry of family rift

Prince Harry hoped to move beyond family rift.

Following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and move to California, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have experienced many family tensions.

Recently, speaking with GQ magazine, the Duke of Sussex shared a hopeful message about leaving past conflicts behind and moving forward, saying, “There is, you know, some battles that have been fought, necessarily so, but hopefully we can all draw a line under that.”

“With everything else that's going on in the world, there's aspects of the past that I'm sure all of us - me, my family, some of the British press - that we'd all like to leave that behind us and work for the greater good,” he added.

Prince Harry also emphasized his willingness to repair the relationship, saying, “Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile - that's the key point,” he continued, “Scars stick around forever.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in late August this year, for an extended stay.

Moreover, they are living as private citizens after Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of King Charles to confirm their status.