British actress predicts bright future for monarchy under Kate Middleton, Prince William
British actress and Kate Middleton are friends since 2020
Giovanna Fletcher, a British actress, author and podcaster, believes the future is bright with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the helm of the monarchy.
The Closer quoted Giovanna as saying, “It’s so exciting. The King has done so much over the years but I think it’s going to get better and better with William and Catherine, being the new generation.”
She also opens up about her friendship with Kate after their meeting for an episode of her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020.
Speaking to the outlet, Giovanna said, “I am in awe of Catherine. She’s absolutely incredible at what she does. She’s full of kindness and compassion, and she’s really, really smart. She knows what she wants to do, where she wants her legacies to lie, and she does all she can to change things within the early years and everything around it. I’m really excited to see what she does in the years to come.”
Moreover, Giovanna, who leads the 'CoppaFeel' charity treks, says she’d love to have Kate Middleton join them in future.
The future queen, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, has been in remission since January 2025.
“Catherine would always be welcome on a CoppaFeel trek. Whenever she wants, she can give us a call,” Kate’s friend shared her offer for the Princess of Wales.
-
Inside Kate Middleton’s ‘wonderful’ visit to The Treehouse
-
‘Scars stick around forever’ says Prince Harry of family rift
-
Commentators, experts & critics band together against Prince Harry
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'greatest weapon' of royal family
-
Prince Harry’s hand in helping ‘hide’ habit of Meghan Markle gets exposed
-
'Deeply Hurt': Prince William disappoints Harry despite plea for reconciliation
-
'Prince William Hates This': Royal expert shares meaningful advice for Prince Harry as Duke wants reconciliation
-
King Charles’ abdication plans finally become clear: 'William’s never been higher'
-
Buckingham Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton after Windsor appearance
-
Prince Harry issues a call out: ‘God forbid I should be able to do something’
-
Piers Morgan gives Prince Harry a new title after his latest remarks on reconciliation
-
Kate Middleton finally hits her limit on everything