British actress predicts bright future for monarchy under Kate Middleton, Prince William

"I think it’s going to get better and better with William and Catherine, being the new generation."

Giovanna Fletcher, a British actress, author and podcaster, believes the future is bright with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the helm of the monarchy.

The Closer quoted Giovanna as saying, “It’s so exciting. The King has done so much over the years but I think it’s going to get better and better with William and Catherine, being the new generation.”

She also opens up about her friendship with Kate after their meeting for an episode of her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020.

Speaking to the outlet, Giovanna said, “I am in awe of Catherine. She’s absolutely incredible at what she does. She’s full of kindness and compassion, and she’s really, really smart. She knows what she wants to do, where she wants her legacies to lie, and she does all she can to change things within the early years and everything around it. I’m really excited to see what she does in the years to come.”

Moreover, Giovanna, who leads the 'CoppaFeel' charity treks, says she’d love to have Kate Middleton join them in future.

The future queen, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, has been in remission since January 2025.

“Catherine would always be welcome on a CoppaFeel trek. Whenever she wants, she can give us a call,” Kate’s friend shared her offer for the Princess of Wales.