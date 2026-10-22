Prince Harry unleashes it all: ‘The sheer audacity’

Prince Harry has done it again. He’s managed to take his issues with Prince William and King Charles and the ‘sheer audacity’ needed to make this happen has not landed well with anyone.

The person that brought this to light is none other than celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

His comments have come as part of a first-reaction to the GQ interview that went live on Tuesday, but has been trending non-stop since then.

But in the eyes of the expert, there is only one thing that Harry managed to achieve with his interview about grief, Princess Diana, his family dynamics, as well as his own children, and that is exposing his audacity.

Now for those unversed with the feud that has been keeping him at arms length from his family still, the issue at hand is the lack of trust, the past anti-royal rhetoric and the decisions to go back to many outlets with interviews for over six years.

This is precisely what led to a reactionary statement by the reporter as well. Because the former publicist to the Duchess of Kent said on his Naughty But Nice Substack, “the sheer audacity of Harry lecturing his father and brother about moving on after creating all the family turmoil himself is astonishing. He created the mess, and now he’s telling everyone else to get over it!”