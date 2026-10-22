Prince Harry reveals truth behind his UK move

Prince Harry made a surprising admission about his UK return.

After almost two months, since his homecoming, the Duke of Sussex revealed that the move involved very little planning, during his recent appearance on GQ’s interview series One More Question.

“We’ve had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it’s like, if you’re going to make a big move like this, that’s going to take a lot of planning. For us, it was very short,” Harry said in the episode.

Adding, “It’s something that we’ve thought about, and we’ve considered. But for us, when certain stars align and it’s clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that.”

“To actually have my whole family there with me, the place that I grew up, wanting to be able to show my kids where I grew up and have them have the experiences to some extent that I had, the good rather than necessarily the bad, provided real proper serious thinking as to: ‘This is an opportunity, let’s do it now,’” the former working royal added.

It is worth noting here that Prince Harry came back to the UK along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet for an extended stay, after almost six years, before stepping back from their royal duties and moving to California.

When he was questioned about what motivated the move, Harry said that he wanted to give his children a different educational experience, stating, “I didn’t know how important it was to me.”

“I always thought it was going to be something that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience,” he further added.