Prince Harry shares major update on King Charles' cancer battle

Prince Harry has shared an update on King Charles' health while reflecting on the lasting impact of losing his mom, Princess Diana.

In an interview with GQ, Harry was asked how his father's diagnosis had affected him.

The Duke of Sussex said of King Charles' health, "He's getting better." Notably, the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

During the conversation, Harry also reflected on the different experiences of losing one parent compared with losing both. He explained that friends who had lost both parents had described feeling like orphans, even as adults.

As Zach Baron said, "I would think having suffered the traumatic death of a parent, that something like this could be very triggering in that respect... having a sick parent now," Prince Harry responded, "But yeah, I think there’s a big difference between losing one parent and losing two. From the friends of mine that have lost two, they go, ‘Well, now I’m an orphan,’ even if you’re in your 40s or 50s. I’ve never heard someone say that to me before."

"I was like, ‘Wow, I hadn’t considered that,’" he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry was 12 years old when he lost Princess Diana. "I’ve always thought to myself since I was a young kid and conversations with other friends of mine, ‘If you had a choice, what would you choose? To have a parent ripped away from you suddenly without any preparation or having the long-term suffering, but the ability to say goodbye?’"

"And it turns out that there is no answer. because, you know, I’ve got friends and family who are suffering from cancer, I’ve had a mom that was taken away from me too soon, and I have spoken very openly about one of my biggest regrets is that last phone call I had with her," he added, also sharing that if he had known it was the final call the conversation would've been different.