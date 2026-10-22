Royal source reveals what’s really stopping Prince William & Harry’s reconciliation

One of the ‘key’ issues that Prince William has had with his brother has just been put out into the world by a royal source.

This source in question broke things down while speaking to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter, for his Naughty But Nice Substack.

Now, during this chat the way the issue was brought up led the source, which is familiar with the Palace to issue an accusation.

They’ve said, “Harry keeps saying he wants reconciliation, but always in front of a camera — and that’s exactly the problem.”

However, that isn’t all because they also added, “he seems more interested in convincing the world he wants peace than actually doing the hard work of repairing the damage he caused.”

Their concluding remarks also served to bash the Duke for his behaviour because the insider admitted, “reconciliation isn't a publicity campaign. It requires taking responsibility, not just talking about it.”

What is pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsor’s is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then its expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.