Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘deeply insults’ Sarah Freguson

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s infamously famous relationship with his ex-wife of many decades has finally hit a dead end, rumour has it and she is absolutely furious.

Now for those unversed, the former couple was once known for being very close, and even during the early days of the Epstein Files scandal the ex-Duchess stayed close to the royal son, and only exiled herself once her own associations mounted too far and her ability to live in the Royal Lodge came to an end.

To explain how badly this has impacted the pair, a well placed source came forward.

According to RadarOnline they believe the allegation that Fergie left Andrew high and dry has made her “absolutely furious”.

Even the word ‘traitor’ is being thrown around. But more than that, the fact that Andrew “has somehow managed to cast himself as the injured party in all this and portray her as the villain in everything that has happened” is where her patience has ended.

“From her perspective, she spent an extraordinary amount of time standing beside him, defending him publicly and privately, and absorbing the fallout from controversies that had nothing to do with her own actions,” they also say.

What’s more, “she believes she demonstrated loyalty far beyond what anyone could reasonably have expected, particularly given the enormous damage the association was doing to her own reputation.”

Before signing off they said, “to now find herself accused of betrayal is something she apparently regards as deeply insulting and completely unfair. What particularly angers her is the suggestion that she somehow contributed to his downfall, when she believes she was one of the few people prepared to support him as his world collapsed. She feels Andrew is looking for someone to blame rather than confronting the consequences of his own decisions.”