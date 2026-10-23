Meghan Markle ‘is aware’: Source reveals what’s happening to the Duchess of Sussex

Once again, Meghan Markle’s family has landed her in hot waters, by association. This time though, it is for one of the most ‘horrifying’ accusations imaginable, child pornography.

Now for those unversed, it is Meghan’s father who has been accused—and the person who lifted the lid off of it is none other than the family’s son, Thomas Markle Jr.

In his claim to The Sun he revealed that the pictures of Markle Sr. holding images of naked toddlers, and kids no older than 11-years-old were found while Markle Jr. was going through his storage boxes.

In one of the computer files recovered, the images were nestled between a professional resume and Meghan’s United Nations speech.

Now, with all this blowing up online, a source has decided to break their silence to Meghan Markle.

They claim the Duchess is very “aware of the allegations” and is said to be “shocked and appalled” by the entire thing.

As for reactions though they’ve said, “obviously the legal process needs to play out, but the fact the claims have already gone viral and become this huge talking point all over the world has got to be extremely upsetting in itself.”

As for the reason, they noted that this is because “despite all their differences he’s still her flesh and blood, after all. So the very idea that he could be accused of something like this will be utterly horrific for her to wrap her head around.”

According to Woman's Day they've also asked for ‘some time’ for Meg to “process these claims” and in their own words they admit, “it remains to be seen if she’ll say something publicly in the coming days.” But “it’s doubtless causing her a lot of anguish and stress – how could it not?”

As for her brother, and the prospect of her reaching out to him, it has been said, that “she has absolutely no time for him. He’s been selling stories and saying the most hurtful, horrible things about her and Harry on social media, trying to get a rise of out her for so long now.”