Prince Harry is not making ‘situation easier’ with interviews

Prince Harry’s desire for a reconciliation with family is a challenge.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently sat with GQ to speak about a potential healing with elder brother Prince William, is reminded the past is really heavy.

“Both the King and William have been very clever to say very little. They have not responded publicly, even when Prince Harry said that he wanted to put the past behind them. There is a hell of a lot of past to put behind them,” a source tells Page Six.

“These things should be worked out in private,” Vickers added. “Making public appearances and giving interviews does not make the situation any easier.”

“And even if Harry does not intend his actions to be a challenge, they will inevitably be interpreted that way, and that is unfortunate.”

This comes as Prince Harry tells GQ: “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

Prince Harry's close friend Whoopi Goldberg has broken his silence on the Duke's 'secret reunion' with his estraged brother Prince William.

She has claimed that tHarry will 'peacefully reconcile' with William, adding that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father is telling the truth about his feelings to repair rift with his family.

Discussing the interview on The View, Goldberg questioned whether Harry's decision to speak out publicly would help 'mend fences', but said: 'I do believe he would like to.'