King Charles ‘sleep walking’ into trouble with Caribbean trip

King Charles could seemingly create problems with him with himself with upcoming trip to Jamaica.



His majesty, who could potentially come across anti-slavery chance on his royal tour, could work himself into greater trouble amid cancer treatment.

Royal expert Russel Myers tells Mirror: “When the King lands in ­Nassau next week to begin his eight-day tour of The Bahamas, Guyana and ­Antigua and Barbuda, he will bring warm words, a packed programme and a genuine wish to listen.”

He adds: “Instead, aides say, he will not shy away from what he once called the darkest days of our past and will take part in moments of reflection along the way. The King acts on the advice of his ministers, and Andy Burnham's government has been blunt in its assessment. Britain does not and will not pay reparations.”

“For many that simply isn’t good enough. Ahead of the King and Queen’s arrival next week, the chair of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee told me it will be unacceptable for the King to visit without being prepared to say sorry,” says the expert.

King Charles has seemingly teased his duaghter-in-law Meghan Markle with his surprise annoucement on her big day.

The 77-year-old monarch's team quietly made an exciting announcement online on the same day when the Duchess of Sussex excited fans with her latest As Ever drop.

After Meghan's advent calendar drop at the start of the month, chapter two of her 'Holiday Collection' goes live on Thursday, 22 October.

It's centred around hosting and includes a quaint Trellis porcelain tea set.