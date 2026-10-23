Kate Middleton admits she ‘misses’ Prince George ahead of holidays

Kate Middleton admits that she has missed her eldest son, Prince George.



The Prince of Wales, who paid a visit to Norfolk today, admitted that 12-year-old, Prince George, is at boarding school is in boarding school at Eton and will be joining the Royal family for holiday holidays in October.

Kate visited a joint charity shop and cafe in Norfolk for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (Each) and chatted with customers.

One of the customers, Denise Ashton, 68, said: "She said she's looking forward to George coming home - she's missed him.” She added: "They may be going somewhere (during the break).”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked a major royal milestone with her latest outing at Ipswich.

Dressed in Victoria Beckham's olive green power pantsuit, the future Queen is visiting Treehouse Children's Hospice, operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), in Ipswich today, October 22.

Today, the Princess of Wales met the staff and interacted with families during the tour of the hospice’s major expansion.

According to the Wales family's fan page, the expansion "will add new therapy facilities and dedicated spaces for teenagers when it completes in 2028.

"Fourteen years on, it’s clear this place still holds a special spot in her heart."

Apparently, Princess Kate has been following her and Prince William's new strategy, which is to let the Sussexes do whatever they want and focus on their royal duties.