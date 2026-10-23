Prince Harry mocked for thinking Royals have ‘collective amnesia’

Prince Harry has upset senior members of the Royal family with his latest statement.



The Duke of Sussex, who insinuated that he is the only one who wants to mend rift with Prince William, has crossed people in the higher up.

A"senior figure in royal circles" complained to the Daily Mail, "Does he really think everyone has collective amnesia after the last few years?" Another added, "If he really does want reconciliation, why doesn't he just bloody shut up about it?"

Harry told GQ about William: "People look at us, and go 'How are you going to work it out?' Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out." He then added, "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point."

Prince Harry's close friend Whoopi Goldberg has broken his silence on the Duke's 'secret reunion' with his estraged brother Prince William.

She has claimed that tHarry will 'peacefully reconcile' with William, adding that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father is telling the truth about his feelings to repair rift with his family.

Discussing the interview on The View, Goldberg questioned whether Harry's decision to speak out publicly would help 'mend fences', but said: 'I do believe he would like to.'

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.