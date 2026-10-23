Kate Middleton ‘favourite tiara’ showed off by former staff

Kate Middleton wore her special tiara for a specific reason.



The Princess of Wales, who welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle this week, donned Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara

Speaking about the Royal ornament, former Butler Grant Harold tells Marie Claire: “I’m sure The King and Queen would be more than happy for her to wear whatever she wanted.”

Harold added: “Royal women always have favorites that they will re-wear regularly, but we are seeing this one piece time after time after time,” he notes. “I wonder if it’s maybe a conscious decision from Kate to not be constantly seen wearing different pieces of priceless bling.”

“They don’t want to be flashing wealth and tiaras constantly, it is not what the public want to see,” he adds.

“The Lover’s Knot Tiara is a true expression of Garrard’s design language, where romantic symbolism meets exquisite craftsmanship, says Sara Prentice, Chief Creative Officer of Garrard. “The suspended baroque pearls bring the piece to life, giving it movement and grace.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked a major royal milestone with her latest outing at Ipswich.

Dressed in Victoria Beckham's olive green power pantsuit, the future Queen is visiting Treehouse Children's Hospice, operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), in Ipswich today, October 22.

Today, the Princess of Wales met the staff and interacted with families during the tour of the hospice’s major expansion.

According to the Wales family's fan page, the expansion "will add new therapy facilities and dedicated spaces for teenagers when it completes in 2028.