Prince Harry’s hopes get dashed with another curve ball

Prince Harry’s hopes for something more with King Charles just got dashed rumour has it, its because the members of Buckingham Palace are inching closer to finding themselves playing “the royal equivalent of the Hunger Games”.

Now for those unversed, this is simply a means of survival, because members like Eugenie and Beatrice have often been lumped together, as well as with their parents who are currently facing a PR firing squad. Hence this ‘fight’ sems to be for the purposes of coming “out on top.”

But according to Woman’s Day the fact of the matter is that “only time will tell who’ll be successful of course,” but “Harry has to be the outsider at this point.”

As for why, it comes down to trust, and the insider explained that in a pretty lengthy breakdown.

According to them, William “loathes Meghan with a passion,” so “it’s hard to see any path back on that basis alone.”

Before signing off they also shared who might be the ‘’winner’ of this makeshift Hunger Games and said, “if anyone’s in a better position out of the three of them it’s probably Beatrice, on the basis that she’s kept her head down and never had very close ties to the Sussexes, unlike Eugenie. There’s so much at stake here, so they’ve got every reason to be nervous. But at the same time it’s still all to play for!”