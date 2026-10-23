Thomas Markle Sr. Responds after Meghan Markle releases statement

The father of Meghan Markle, has finally come forward with his own account of things. His statement comes after his son, Markle Jr. his daughter Samantha Markle, and even Meghan Markle came forward with varying accounts.

In his statement he’s directly responded by saying that his sons’s words against him are “the worst thing anyone could accuse me of," according to the Daily Express.

But he didn’t stop there, instead he’s said the allegations are “sick lies” and its pertinent to mention that Samantha is the only one of his children who has defended the amputee.

In her own statement to the Daily Mail earlier in the day she said, “my brother has a track record of lying about Dad which our father does not deserve because he has always supported Tom and has given him tens of thousands of dollars over the years. He has helped him get jobs and Dad bent over backwards to help him." But "it was never enough for Tom. He thinks Dad didn't love him enough. When Meghan came along she got everything but my father was in a better financial situation then. My dad always gave me, my brother and Meghan everything he could afford at the time.”