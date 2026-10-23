Royal expert shares other side of story as Meghan Markle's father being investigated

“I have spoken to sources close to Thomas Markle"

Dan Wootton, a royal expert and outspoken journalist, has shared another side of the story behind allegations against Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle.

Sharing the Sun story on X, Wootton said, “This is a horrifying exclusive from The Sun tonight and obviously potentially very significant.”

In addition to it, he also tweeted, “However, there are two sides to all stories and I believe the other side is worth reporting because The Sun hasn't included it.”

The expert continued, “I have spoken to sources close to Thomas Markle in the past hour who have said he has not been in possession of any of the material referred to in The Sun's story for a "couple of years" and they believe it may have been tampered with by a bad actor.”

The sources further claimed Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr wanted revenge after the "money tap was turned off" given he is alleged to have spent money raised by a Go Fund Me for his father set up by Lady Colin Campbell.

Moreover, the Markle source also points out that Meghan was always very positive about her father until the wedding incident.

“If she is claiming she was aware of something as she appears to be in The Sun, then why did she not report it?,” the expert said.

The Markle family do not intend to appear on camera to refute the allegations at this stage as Thomas remains focussed on his rehabilitation in Florida.