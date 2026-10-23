Pal of Meghan's half-brother reveals what he’s saying behind closed doors about father
Thomas Markle Sr. is being investigated for having child sex abuse material featuring toddlers engaged in sex acts
A rare update has followed news that Thomas Markle Sr. Is facing an FBI probe amid his son’s allegations that he had child pornography in his possession during a storage box clean out.
A pal of his, who wishes to remain anonymous offered insights into what was ‘really’ going on behind closed doors when the news came out.
They’ve spoken to The Sun about this and according to the insights, its said that Thomas Markle Jr. told those around him, “what I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do.”
“I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted — and realised I had to report him.”
The tip was given via the the FBI Hotline, the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.
What is the Allegation Against Thomas Markle Sr.?
For those unversed, The Sun claims a "sickening hoard" of child sex abuse material has been found
When Did the Investigation Begin?
Thomas Markle Jr. Is said to have contacted the FBI around July 10th, 2026, through the US-based National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children.
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