Meghan Markle finally releases statement in reaction to father Thomas Markle investigation
Meghan Markle said, "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families"
Meghan Markle has released a statement as the Duchess expressed her views over investigation against her estranged father Thomas Markle.
As per claims, Thomas Markle Sr, who lives in the Philippines, is alleged to have an extensive collection of illegal images that were discovered by the Duchess half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.
The Sun has reported Thomas kept “hundreds, if not thousands” of underage images in four large boxes that have been mixed up with family mementos at his home in the city of Cebu.
Police in the Philippines are reportedly preparing to seize the evidence and the FBI is said to be looking into opening an investigation in the US.
Now following this development, in a statement released to The Sun, Meghan spoke of her “distress” at the “troubling and disturbing” allegations against her father.
The Duchess said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”
“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.
“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”
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