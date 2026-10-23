Will Archie, Lilibet ever meet grandfather Thomas after Meghan Markle's shocking remarks?

Meghan Markle, who is reportedly not on speaking terms with her father Thomas, has revealed the real reason why she severed contact with him, and refused him access to their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan has reacted to the investigation against her father Thomas Markle Sr, who lives in the Philippines, after allegations he had an extensive collection of illegal images that were discovered by the Duchess half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

In the statement Meghan says the reason she severed contact from her father, Thomas Markle, and to refused him access to their children was to protect them as she was aware of allegations against her father.

Meghan says, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”

Statement from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Complete Statement of Meghan Markle:

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Following this statement, it seems Meghan Markle will never allow her children to meet their grandfather Thomas Markle in near future.

Earlier this year, Thomas Markle once made a desperate plea to his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, to let him see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.