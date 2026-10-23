King Charles makes ‘fascinating’ business move against Meghan Markle

King Charles just did something that has gotten the entire internet talking, and it involves his status as a business rival to daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

For those unversed with what this is about, it involves the lifestyle brand he is running through the Highgrove Gardens brand, because a new range was released there, right alongside Meghan’s chapter 2—which is a part of her Holiday product series featuring all new products like candles.

King Charles on the other hand featured things like traditional British pieces with a British ceramics brand.

An insider explained it much better, because they pointed out how ‘fascinating’ this family rivalry is looking.

According to RadarOnline they’ve said, “what's fascinating is that Charles has managed to enter the same lifestyle territory as Meghan without making a fuss about it.”

“He's quietly building on a brand that already has enormous credibility, and there's a feeling that Highgrove's heritage and royal connections give it an advantage that Meghan simply cannot replicate. It's a rather clever way of competing without ever appearing to compete.”

“Charles doesn't need celebrity endorsements or carefully choreographed publicity campaigns to sell his products. Highgrove has been doing this for years, and the emphasis on British craftsmanship gives the collection a sense of authenticity. The timing is extraordinary, particularly when Meghan is working so hard to establish As Ever as a serious luxury lifestyle business.”