Andrew receives massive support from Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince William is ‘totally opposed to the idea’

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have come forward to show their support to former Duke of York Andrew as he wants to spend Christmas with royal family.

Speaking to the Heat World, the insiders have said Camilla, Anne and Edward have all been encouraging King Charles to show his brother some mercy.

The close insider said, “Something of the old Andrew has returned. The spirit of the grand old Duke of York has been rekindled.”

Another close insider said, “Obviously Andrew’s troubles are far from over, he’s still extremely worried about the ongoing case but this latest win has definitely done wonders for his confidence and overall energy levels.”

However, right now, Andrew’s biggest focus is forcing his way into the fold for Christmas, and it’s not out of the question.

“Camilla, Anne and Edward have all been telling the King that it would be both kind and prudent to show his brother a little more mercy,” the source has said.

Moreover, the spy said but the monarch wants Andrew at arm’s length.

About Prince William, the close source said the Prince of Wales is ‘totally opposed to the idea’ of his disgraced uncle coming anywhere near the family, on Christmas Day of all days.

Earlier, it was reported that Andrew, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been back shooting and socialising with his old pals, dubbed ‘the old guard’.