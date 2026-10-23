Prince William’s family can’t get enough of this one TV show

Prince William revealed his surprising movie taste.

On Thursday, October 22, the Prince of Wales made an appearance at The Graham Norton Show. However, the episode is going to air tonight at 10:40pm on BBC One.

Speaking on the show, Prince William revealed what kind of films he is into and also expressed his admiration for the acclaimed filmmaker, Christopher Nolan.

The royal figure began, “I love getting immersed in deep-thinking films. I like action films too, but I like something a bit different.”

“I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining,” he added.

William further opened up about his and his children’s love for the popular TV show, The Celebrity Traitors, stating, “I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.”

“I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn’t help but try – in the most appropriate way – to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy,” the future king added further.

Notably, the visit marked, first appearance by a British royal family member on The Graham Norton Show.