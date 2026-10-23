Meghan Markle, Harry's shocking strategy regarding royal titles comes to light

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would love the King to“strip their titles,”

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not afraid of losing their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed this and also revealed the reason.

The royal couple would love the King to “strip their titles,” the royal insider told Rob. “They’d become martyrs overnight. They could tell the world the palace was bullying them again. It’s the fight they want!”

Meghan and Harry believe they no longer need the monarchy’s blessing to maintain their royal identity.

The close insider said, “Harry was born a prince. Taking away a dukedom doesn’t erase Harry’s birthright.”

The spy continues the king may think stripping the titles would hurt them, but “They could turn it into the ultimate publicity gift.”

“You can take away a title, but you can’t take away the story they’d tell about it.”

The royal expert explained Harry has a powerful precedent: his mother late Princess Diana.

Diana, after divorcing then-Prince Charles in 1996, lost her HRH style but retained the title Diana, Princess of Wales.

The source told the expert the distinction mattered: “She remained a globally recognized figure, but she no longer held the same formal royal status.”

The source said Harry believes the palace could make the same mistake with him and Meghan, handing them a fresh grievance and “making themselves look vindictive.”