Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry's ‘public plea’ revealed

An expert suggested that Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation “needs to happen behind closed doors.”

According to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet, William may be resistant to make peace with Sussexes even after Harry publicly expressed his desire to “reconcile” and end the family feud.

This comes after the Duke of Sussex said in an interview with GQ, “People look at us, and go ‘How are you going to work it out?’ Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

“With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point,” Harry said at the time.

Now, an expert, close to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, Nick Ede revealed to the outlet how William may feel after his estranged brother’s “public plea.”

“I imagine William will have mixed emotions about Harry’s public plea. There will always be a bond between the brothers, but the trust has been seriously damaged. William is fiercely protective of Catherine and his family, and I think he will be wary of another public reconciliation that could end in further revelations. Harry may be extending an olive branch, but William needs to know it’s genuine and, most importantly, private,” the U.K.-based expert said.

He also noted that after publicly criticizing his Royal family, in interviews and even in his memoir, Spare, rebuilding trust for Prince Harry now seems difficult.

“Of course they can be forgiven, but forgiveness and trust are two very different things. The Netflix documentary and Spare exposed deeply personal family matters to millions of people, and that isn’t something you simply forget,” Nick said.

He went on to elaborate, “Harry and Meghan have every right to tell their story, but there are consequences when you make private family disputes public. If they genuinely want reconciliation, actions will speak far louder than another interview or public statement.”

Noting, “I think the British public would love to see this family finally put their differences aside. The royal family has faced enough challenges, and a reconciliation would send a powerful message about forgiveness and unity. But this cannot become another carefully choreographed PR exercise.”

“It needs to happen behind closed doors, away from cameras and headlines. Ultimately, Harry and William are brothers, and it would be incredibly sad if their children grew up as strangers because of a family feud,” he further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry is currently living in the UK along with his wife Meghan Markle and children. However, their status remained as private citizens after King Charles officially confirmed it.