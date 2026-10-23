Prince William makes shocking move on talk show

Prince William shared the idea behind his Earthshot prize mission.

The Prince of Wales is a first royal member from his family who appeared on The Graham Norton Show. However, the show is going to air tonight on October 23.

As per the Independent and the BBC, Prince William appeared on the show yesterday, where he spoke about his environmental prize event, and the vision behind it, saying, “For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom, which got me down. I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards’ ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together.”

Notably, William’s Earthshot prize was launched in 2020, and is scheduled to conclude in 2030.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram handle posted a picture from the show, sharing candid glimpse of his appearance, alongside a caption, “Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial. Watch tonight on BBC One at 10:40pm.”

It is pertinent to mention here that alongside Prince William, the show featured other important members of the Earthshot prize, including, Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, and Robert Irwin.

For those unaware, this year’s Earthshot prize event is set to take place in Mumbai, India, in November.