Insider exposes Prince Harry’s last sliver of hope that Meghan ‘is threatening’

Alot has come to pass since Prince Harry made the move to the UK but even his last wish is being threatened with ruin

News of this fear comes directly from a well-placed source that decided to sit down for a candid chat recently.

According to them, the issue at the heart of it is simply that Meghan’s heart is set on something else. For those unversed with this special something, its their Christmas and Holiday plans that appear to be based in Montecito, as revealed through People.

According to Heat though, the fact of the matter is that Prince Harry is still nursing a hope that goes against what they’ve made clear via sources to the previous outlet already.

Rumour has it, this move back to the US for Christmas is making Harry fearful, and his fear is that his father “will interpret this as them putting their noses in the air and heading back to Montecito in a huff.”

But that’s not all, what’s more terrifying for the Duke whose working constantly to rehabilitate his relationship with his father is that, he worries this “trip back to California so soon after arriving is going to reinforce the impression that he wants to flit in and out of royal life whenever it suits him.”

Before actually signing off the same insider also said, “fact is, he’s still holding out hope Meghan will change her mind, but that’s just never going to happen. She’s already making plans; she wants to host a holiday party, she can’t wait to see her mom and is very excited.”