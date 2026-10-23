Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor goes after Sarah Ferguson? New fight unlocks

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has just ‘rewritten’ what Sarah Ferguson believes to be ‘the truth’ and it does not bode well for either party.

For those unversed with what this is even in reference to, the issue being spoken about at length is that of their bond which has been strained since Fergie went into hiding. Ever since then though, its been on a steep decline and after a few lack of invites it seems Andrew is none too pleased.

According to a well placed source he’s gotten so angry that “Andrew appears to have rewritten the entire history of his relationship with Sarah to convince himself that she abandoned him at the precise moment he needed her most, and is branding her a traitor.”

According to RadarOnline, “in his mind, she was supposed to remain fiercely loyal to him always, regardless of how damaging the scandals became or how much humiliation he was forced to endure. Instead, he seems to believe she made a calculated decision to distance herself when his reputation was falling apart.”

Near the end its been said, “he's taking it incredibly personally and apparently telling those around him that her behaviour amounts to the ultimate betrayal.”