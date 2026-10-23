Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle's father being investigated: 'Thomas story is shocking'

Meghan Markle also released a statement and said she was "deeply distressed" ⁠over the allegations.

Outspoken journalist and former TV presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views as Meghan Markle’s father Thomas is being investigated for alleged possession of child abuse images.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted, “This Thomas Markle story is shocking, and if guilty, he must face full force of the law.”

However, Morgan said, “But it raises a lot of questions: if police alerted Meghan in 2018 to allegations so serious she ended all contact, why was he not arrested? And why did she not go public to protect others?”

Earlier, according to The Sun, Meghan's half-brother reported his father to police in the city of Cebu in the Philippines where Thomas Markle had been living, after finding a huge collection of child abuse images in his father's house.

Following this, Meghan also released a statement and said she was "deeply distressed" ⁠over the allegations.

Meghan said she had known about the allegations against her father since 2018 and had prevented him having contact with her children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 to protect them.

The Duchess has been out of contact with her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding.

Days before the event, Thomas Markle ⁠said he would not attend due to ill health after he earlier admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.