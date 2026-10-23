Sarah Ferguson hits back at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: ‘audacity to lash out at me?’

Sarah Ferguson seems to have found her way back into the headlines, even though Prince Harry’s wife seems to be caught in the middle of an FBI investigation, over allegations that he’s possessed child pornography.

As for the former York’s though, internal harmony is non existent too, because a well-placed report just dropped some big bombshells.

It’s been said by Heat World, “for a long time it was Sarah who was refusing to speak to Andrew, but now suddenly he’s the one that won’t take her calls. He’s complaining to everyone that she’s a traitor and says she turned on him the moment he really needed her.”

But where Fergie’s concerned, the entire thing is less of an issue and more a ‘laughable’ accusation. Because she “can’t believe he’s got the audacity to lash out at her and block her from getting any support from his family; she’s furious and says the moment she sees him he’s going to get an earful from her,” the source reveals.

Now for those unversed, the allegations he’s launching are no smaller matter because he’s accusing her of “turning the girls against him” and according to the source, “it’s true, they have seen her and they won’t visit him, so you can see why he’d blame het. Poor Eugenie and Beatrice are stuck in the middle, they do not want to take sides but if they have to they will take their mother’s, no question. They do blame their dad for this whole nightmare and feel they have every right to.”