Prince George returns home from Eton
Prince George started at Eton College in September in 2026
Prince George returned home on Friday, marking the end of his first half term as a boarder at Eton College.
George now has 16 days at home with his family, a generous break known as "long leave" in Eton's calendar, with pupils not due back until November 8.
Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, are likewise off from Lambrook School for the fortnight, meaning the Waleses will be reunited as a five for the first time since George's departure.
In September, Prince George started at Eton College , as the future British king followed in the footsteps of his father, the heir to the throne Prince William, by attending the prestigious 600-year-old school.
The 13-year-old grandson of King Charles was joined by his parents William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, for his arrival at his new school, with footage showing them smiling and looking relaxed as they were greeted by Eton's headteacher, Simon Henderson.
Both his father and George's uncle Prince Harry attended Eton, one of Britain's most elite schools, which is located close to the monarch's Windsor Castle, west of London, and where William and his wife Kate and their other two children Charlotte and Louis also have a home.
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