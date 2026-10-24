How Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Thomas Markle scandal?

Prince William and Kate Middleton had absolutely no knowledge of this

A royal expert has revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are shocked over Thomas Markle scandal, however, they knew nothing about allegations until now.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has said the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to stay out of the explosive controversy surrounding Meghan’s estranged father.

The friends of Kate and William have told Rob, the royal couple knew nothing about the allegations when Meghan was first made aware of them in 2018.

The close insider said, “William and Catherine had absolutely no knowledge of this, and their friends are determined to make sure nobody tries to drag them into it.”

The future king and queen were not involved in whatever Meghan knew in 2018, and “they should not be portrayed as though they were.”

The expert said the distinction matters as questions mount over who knew what, and when — and whether anyone else among the members of the royal family was informed.

Hours after Met Police issued statement to confirm about the letter, Rob said William, meanwhile, has no desire to be drawn into another controversy involving Meghan.

Following allegations against Thomas, Meghan revealed that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection making similar accusations.

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," the Duchess said in a statement.