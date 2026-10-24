Kate Middleton takes extra precautions with 'weakened immune' system

Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is taking extra precautions this winter with her ‘weakened immune system’, it has been shared on her health.

The insiders have claimed this to the New Idea after Kate Middleton did not join Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Aberfan Memorial Garden.

The close insider said, “The 60th anniversary of that terrible day is no trifle and not every Wales-related engagement needs both of them present – especially one focused on the King and the direct connection William already has with the community.”

The sources further said that with the colder months creeping in, the future queen, who is in remission from cancer, has her health to consider as well.

The spy tells the outlet, “The cold and flu season came through early this year in the UK. Don’t be surprised to see William flying solo while Kate takes extra precautions this winter with her weakened immune system.”

Earlier, Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William from the royal engagement saying “Joining survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to honour the memory of those who were taken far too soon and reflect on the strength, resilience and unity shown by the people of Aberfan in the aftermath.”

It further said a day to remember those who lost their lives, and to stand with a community whose courage and compassion continue to inspire.