Queen Camilla issues fresh warning to King Charles about 'loose cannon' Andrew ahead of Christmas

Camilla is not suggesting that Andrew should simply be welcomed back

Queen Camilla has issued a fresh warning for King Charles that ‘loose cannon’ former Duke of York Andrew needs to be handled with care.

The royal insiders have told the Heat World that Camilla’s softened a little towards Andrew, however, she is warning King Charles that the former Duke is a ‘loose cannon’ who needs to be handled with care.

“She’s very much of the mind that they ought to keep him close to control him.”

The insiders continued, “She’s had to speak to him a whole lot more on behalf of Charles, who simply can’t stomach dealing with Andrew right now, and it has made her see a different side of him. She isn’t pushing for him to just be let back into their lives like everything is normal, but she thinks banning him from Christmas could do more harm than good.”

The close confidant explained Camilla is not suggesting that Andrew should simply be welcomed back as though nothing has happened, but she is said to believe that keeping him close could be the safer option.

Moreover, a number of the courtiers are also saying the same thing, that Andrew should be invited simply because it risks making King Charles look harsh if he shuts his brother out on Christmas.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward also support these demands.