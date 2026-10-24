King Charles assigns major task to Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie

Princess Anne has maintained a reputation for ‘directness and commitment’ to royal duties

King Charles has assigned a major task to his sister Princess Anne and sister-in-law Duchess Sophie regarding Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation following the Duke’s UK move.

The OK!, citing the royal insiders, has reported that King Charles, who is battling cancer, wants Princess Anne and Sophie to help bridge the divide between William and Harry.

The palace insider claims, "Charles wants William and Harry to demonstrate co-operation publicly some time very soon, even if repairing their private relationship proves considerably more difficult.”

The monarch believes William and Harry’s continuing feud is damaging the family's image and distracting from its official responsibilities, the source said and added the King really hopes Anne and Sophie can reach out to William differently after previous attempts to encourage reconciliation with Harry to produce meaningful progress.

The close insider said King Charles is ‘determined to pursue reconciliation’ between his warring sons rather than accept permanent estrangement.

The palace source explained Princess Anne has maintained a reputation for ‘directness and commitment’ to royal duties, and Sophie has developed a close working relationship with senior members of the family and regularly represents the monarchy at public engagements.

“Charles is hoping their contrasting personalities could help persuade William to reconsider his position of silence when it comes to Harry. Anne is expected to emphasize the institutional importance of family unity, while Sophie could appeal to William's personal relationship with his father."