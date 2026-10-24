King Charles should have followed in King Edward's footsteps regarding abdication

“I really believe there will soon be an abdication by the king.”

A British actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones has said that King Charles should have followed King Edward’s footsteps regarding abdication.

In 1936, King Edward VIII had abdicated the throne to marry American two-time divorcee and socialite Wallis Simpson.

Speaking on the The Louis Theroux Podcast, Jones, who describes himself as a "royalist", said that Prince William should have been made King and Kate Middleton as Queen.

The British star said, “You see, I think [Charles] went against the grain. I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I’m a William and Kate supporter now. I think they’ve done it right... I’m a right traditionalist. I love tradition.”

Vinnie Jones, when asked if he thinks Charles should have been "barred" from the throne for marrying a divorcee, said: "I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the King and Queen."

Charles, now 77 ascended the throne on September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As soon as Charles became King, calls for his abdication grew, however, new revelations suggest that King Charles has a ‘decade-long plan.’

King Charles will abdicate the throne within next decade ‘to make way for his son William.’

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell has claimed, “I really believe there will soon be an abdication by the king.”

“I don’t think he will want to continue being king when other European monarchies are transitioning to their younger heirs.”