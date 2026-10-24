'Plot thickens': Piers Morgan reacts as police confirm letter related to Meghan Markle's father

“But police say it was in January 2019. Not the summer of 2018 as Harry & Meghan’s office said yesterday.”

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to the police statement on letter about Meghan Markle’s father Thomas.

Met Police have confirmed the letter after Meghan released statement following allegations against her father.

The Met Police spokesperson said: “Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex.

“The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

“The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach.”

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the police statement and said “But police say it was in January 2019. Not the summer of 2018 as Harry & Meghan’s office said yesterday.”

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan tweeted, “The plot thickens. I think we need to see exactly what this letter said…”