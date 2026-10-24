Prince William gets unexpected singing request

Prince William was taken for this one music icon during his Somerset visit.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, on Friday, October 23, the Prince of Wales shared a hilarious encounter which he had with a man in Somerset.

William began, “I went to a place in Somerset and was looking around some of the local communities there, and one lovely gentleman looked up at me from his seat and said, ‘When are you going to sing?’

“I’ve had many requests over many years from all ranging parts of society, and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what do you mean?’” he continued, “He goes, ‘When are you going to sing your performance?’, and the lady behind tapped his arm and went, ‘No, no, he’s not that prince.’”

“It turned out he wanted me to sing Purple Rain, which I don’t know the lyrics for,” the future king further told the host, Graham Norton.

For those unaware, the Royal figure was mistaken for the late legendary American singer Prince, formally known as Prince Rogers Nelson, who died in April 2016.

The appearance comes ahead of the Earthshot prize event, of which Prince William is the founder. However, it is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, India, on November 17, 2026.

Alongside Prince William, other prominent Earthshot members, including, Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, were also guests on the talk show.