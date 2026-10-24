Meghan Markle's claim regarding police letter about father Thomas comes true

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours", Meghan says

The Met Police have confirmed they received a letter regarding Thomas Markle a day after Meghan issued a statement following allegations against him.

The spokesperson for the Met Police says: "Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex.”

The spokesperson further said, "The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.”

"The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach."

Earlier, following Meghan’s statement the Metropolitan Police said it was investigating reports that a letter was sent to one of its specialist units in 2018 containing allegations about Thomas Markle.

On Friday, Meghan said in a statement that when she received the letter outlining allegations against her father in 2018, she was "given assurance that these were being investigated".

The Duchess said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”