Meghan Markle’s shocking reaction to Prince Harry’s modest home comes to light

Meghan Markle was said to be stunned by Prince William’s lavish lifestyle.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex questioned inequality, after she got to know that Prince Harry and William enjoyed different levels of royal privileges and lifestyles.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, wrote in his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales that Meghan noticed the difference when she and Prince Harry visited Prince William’s luxurious apartment at Kensington Palace compared to their own.

"When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers," Robert revealed.

"Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially," he continued, "She was piqued by the disparity."

Prince Harry has also opened up about his embarrassment and discomfort over welcoming Meghan to his Nottingham cottage, saying "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed."

"Nott Cott was no palace," Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry and Meghan lived in a two-bedroom Nottingham cottage after marriage in 2018. However, in 2019, before the birth of their son, Archie they move to a five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage.

Moreover, they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.