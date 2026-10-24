Shocking new revelation about Meghan Markle's father revealed

Meghan Markle’s family drama came to light.

According to Radar Online, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr’s past comments about Southeast Asia took center stage, with insiders saying that he seemed to have a "slight obsession" towards Asian women.

This comes after Thomas Sr was accused of having child abuse images in his personal items, by his own son Thomas Markle Jr.

Notably, the father has previously spoken about travelling to Southeast Asian countries, "I travelled in that part of the world when I was a younger man."

"The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people. It is a place of culture and beauty,” Thomas said before moving to Philippines.

Now, insiders claimed that "Thomas has spoken openly about his affection for Southeast Asia and the warmth and hospitality he experienced there. Inevitably, those comments are attracting renewed attention because of the allegations now surrounding him.”

They continued, "But there is an enormous difference between enjoying a particular country or culture and being implicated in criminal activity, and it would be wrong at this stage to suggest his travels establish any connection to the alleged offenses."

"The timing of these revelations means people are revisiting almost everything Thomas has said about his life in the Philippines. His previous comments about the region may now be viewed through a very different lens, but the allegations must be investigated on their own merits," the insiders further added.

While one noted, "There is no established evidence that his personal relationships or reasons for moving abroad had anything to do with the material his son claims to have discovered."

Turning to Meghan, insiders said that this controversy has once again put her already complicated family history in the spotlight, stating, "For Meghan, the allegations represent another deeply distressing chapter in an already fractured family relationship. She has publicly expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed, while also revealing that she was informed of troubling allegations years ago.

"Her father's previous comments about traveling in Asia do not, by themselves, explain or substantiate the claims now being investigated," they added.