France deploys 70,000 police to try to contain nationwide protests

Demonstrators took to the streets of France ​on Saturday under the watch of 70,000 police officers, with unrest appearing markedly less severe than a week earlier despite scattered confrontations in several cities.

Tens ‌of thousands of people marched peacefully through the French capital, according to police numbers, denouncing the high cost of living and accusing President Emmanuel Macron of cutting public services while failing to tackle rising inequality.

"Down with the state, the police and the fascists," some of the flag-waving crowds chanted.

Elsewhere, police fired tear gas at people in Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, Lille and Nice, where a water cannon was deployed after protesters ​refused orders to pull back.

In France's second and third cities, Marseille and Lyon, clashes broke out between hooded youths and police.

The government deployed 10,000 more police ​and gendarmes than on October 17, when nationwide protests descended into some of the worst unrest in France in years.

"We have to be ⁠ultra, ultra responsive," said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who has accused far-left groups and criminal gangs of fomenting violence.

Nunez told reporters that police had arrested 135 people nationwide by ​early afternoon, many following pre-emptive searches that he said had uncovered fireworks, ball bearings and other items that could be used as weapons.