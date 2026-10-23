Trump demands Rep. Ilhan Omar resign after DOJ court filing references over 'fake' name

A federal court filing submitted by the U.S. Attorney's Office concerning efforts to seal materials related to a search warrant for Representative Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C.-area residence referenced the Minnesota congresswoman as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

Following the disclosure, President Donald Trump demanded her immediate resignation, accusing her of using a false name and identity fraud to enter Congress.

Representative Omar's office has strongly denied the allegations, maintaining that her legal name is Ilhan Omar, while legal experts have noted that the court document's inclusion of an alias reference does not, on its own, establish fraud or legally disqualify her from holding office.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump wrote on Truth social.

Trump further claimed that Omar “openly admitted to this identity fraud” while turning up pressure on congresswoman the President asked for her immediate resignation.

He also urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to recognise that her congressional seat has been vacated.

He continued, “Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Democrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name..will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth.”

Trump made his comments after an October 21 Justice Department filing concerning a federal search of Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

The document listed her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

While prosecutors offered no explanation for using the alias, the filing provided no evidence of fraud. Responding to the claim, a spokesperson for the congresswoman told Fox News, “This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name.”

On October 12, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed a search warrant at the Washington, D.C., home of Ilhan Omar as a part of federal investigation.