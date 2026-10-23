Trump accuses Ilhan Omar of identity fraud: ‘Congresswoman openly admitted to FRAUD’

President Donald Trump has accused Ilham Omar of using a different name and identity to get elected in the Congress, equating her move to a fraud while demanding the resignation.

Trump made this explosive claim on Truth Social post that the Minnesota lawmaker’s real name was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, which means she shared surname with her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump wrote on Truth social.

Trump further claimed that Omar “openly admitted to this identity fraud” while turning up pressure on congresswoman the President asked for her immediate resignation. He also urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to recognise that her congressional seat has been vacated.

He continued, “Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Democrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name..will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth.”

Trump made his comments after an October 21 Justice Department filing concerning a federal search of Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

The document listed her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

While prosecutors offered no explanation for using the alias, the filing provided no evidence of fraud. Responding to the claim, a spokesperson for the congresswoman told Fox News, “This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name.”

On October 12, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed a search warrant at the Washington, D.C., home of Ilhan Omar as a part of federal investigation.

Previously Omar accused the Trump administration of a politically motivated abuse of power and using federal law enforcement against political opponents.