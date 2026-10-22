Kathy Hochul gets campaign boost from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of midterms

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to join Governor Kathy Hochul on the campaign trail in Brooklyn this weekend as she seeks re-election against Republican Bruce Blakeman.

The two Democrats are expected to make their first joint in-person campaign appearance on Friday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

They will also attend a second campaign event on Sunday in Brooklyn, where they are expected to launch a voter canvassing drive ahead of the New York governor election.

The appearances highlight the growing political partnership between Mamdani and Hochul, despite their differences in age and political ideology.

Mamdani, who was elected New York City mayor last year, endorsed Hochul several months ago.

He has previously praised the governor for supporting his childcare proposal and providing billions of dollars in state funding to help address New York City's budget deficit.

Brooklyn, New York City's most populous borough, is considered an important Democratic stronghold, with registered Democratic voters significantly outnumbering Republicans.

Hochul is seeking another term as governor while facing a challenge from Blakeman, a Republican.

The joint campaign events come as Democrats work to mobilise voters ahead of the November midterm elections.